Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 41.29 N/A -1.86 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 114 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9%

Volatility and Risk

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.39 and it happens to be 139.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Ascendis Pharma A/S has beta of 0.62 which is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.8. The Current Ratio of rival Ascendis Pharma A/S is 22.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 22.3. Ascendis Pharma A/S is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $10.5, while its potential upside is 346.81%. Meanwhile, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s consensus target price is $166.86, while its potential upside is 48.94%. Based on the data shown earlier, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares. 0.1% are Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Ascendis Pharma A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats on 5 of the 8 factors Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.