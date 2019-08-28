Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Comparison side by side

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 39.04 N/A -1.86 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9%

Volatility and Risk

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 139.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.39. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.98 beta which makes it 198.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.8. The Current Ratio of rival Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 358.52% at a $10.5 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.1% are Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 5.7% are Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance while Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.53% stronger performance.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.