Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Comparing side by side

Both Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 47.73 N/A -1.86 0.00 Alector Inc. 19 48.67 N/A -0.40 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.8 and 9.8 respectively. Its competitor Alector Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.9 and its Quick Ratio is 7.9. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alector Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alector Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $7, with potential upside of 150.00%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alector Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.7% and 59.1%. 0.1% are Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 8.1% of Alector Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Alector Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Alector Inc. beats Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.