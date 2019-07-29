Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 175.57 N/A -1.86 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -191.7% -104.1%

Volatility & Risk

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.47 beta, while its volatility is 147.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Akari Therapeutics Plc’s 461.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -3.61 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.8. The Current Ratio of rival Akari Therapeutics Plc is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Analyst Ratings

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $10.5, and a 311.76% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors at 44.8% and 5.8% respectively. Insiders owned 0.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -26.11% -1.85% -3.97% -68.3% -82.22% -3.97% Akari Therapeutics Plc -10.12% -4.73% 58.95% 63.24% 56.48% 92.36%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Akari Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.