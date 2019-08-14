Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 38.87 N/A -1.86 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 70.63 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5%

Liquidity

9.8 and 9.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 360.53% at a $10.5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.