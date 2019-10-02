Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IDRA) Analysts See $-0.47 EPS; Bank Of America Has Decreased Tractor Supply Co (Call) (TSCO) Position

Analysts expect Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) to report $-0.47 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.17% from last quarter’s $-0.46 EPS. After having $-0.39 EPS previously, Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 20.51% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.63. About 102,899 shares traded. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) has declined 58.78% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.78% the S&P500. Some Historical IDRA News: 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BMS GRANTED CO NON-EXCLUSIVE, NON-TRANSFERRABLE, ROYALTY-FREE LICENSE UNDER INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY TO USE YERVOY IN TRIAL; 10/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and ldera Pharmaceuticals Reschedule Meetings to Vote on Proposed Merger; 07/03/2018 Idera Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 02/04/2018 – RA Capital Management Opposes BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Proposed Merger with Idera Pharmaceuticals; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST BOARD RECOMMENDS HOLDERS VOTE FOR IDERA MERGER; 16/04/2018 – IDRA, PILLAR PARTNERS IN PACT TO EXPAND IMO-2125 RESEARCH; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS – WILL SPONSOR, FUND, CONDUCT CO’S OPEN-LABEL, MULTI-CENTER PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF TILSOTOLIMOD IN COMBINATION WITH YERVOY; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL PLANS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED BIOCRYST/IDERA MERGER; 02/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Statement In Connection With Pending Merger With Idera Pharmaceuticals; 16/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, PILLAR PARTNERS TO PROVIDE DIRECT FUNDING TO EXPAND CLINICAL RESEARCH OF IMO-2125

Bank Of America Corp decreased Tractor Supply Co (Call) (TSCO) stake by 97.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500.

More notable recent Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Think Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Tractor Supply Company Celebrates 1800th Store Opening – GlobeNewswire” published on September 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The Toro Company and Tractor Supply Company Announce Strategic Partnership – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tractor Supply Company Promotes Mary Winn Pilkington to Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $125.23 million for 21.47 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Tractor Supply has $12500 highest and $96 lowest target. $118.40’s average target is 31.28% above currents $90.19 stock price. Tractor Supply had 12 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) on Tuesday, July 23 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Wedbush maintained Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) on Friday, April 26 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $11500 target in Thursday, May 16 report. As per Thursday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) on Friday, April 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) earned “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, July 16.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $75.86 million. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense technology. It currently has negative earnings. The company's drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis.

More notable recent Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 85% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Idera Pharmaceuticals Announces Immuno-Oncology Clinical Research Collaboration with AbbVie – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oppenheimer likes Incyte in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “2 Penny Stocks Popping on Partnerships – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: September 04, 2019.