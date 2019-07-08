Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IDRA) Analysts See $-0.42 EPS; Last Week Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) Coverage

Analysts expect Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) to report $-0.42 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 28.81% from last quarter’s $-0.59 EPS. After having $-0.40 EPS previously, Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 5.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.64. About 193,112 shares traded. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) has declined 82.22% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.65% the S&P500. Some Historical IDRA News: 09/05/2018 – Idera Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 10/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NEW CLINICAL DATA ON IDERA’S IMO-2125 PROGRAM WILL BE AVAILABLE PRIOR TO VOTE; 07/03/2018 – Idera Pharmaceuticals Sees Existing Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments Funding Operations Into 2Q of 2019; 26/04/2018 – ldera Pharmaceuticals Announces Acceptance of Several Abstracts related to the ILLUMINATE Tilsotolimod Clinical Development Program at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Meeting; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Capital LLC Exits Position in Idera; 10/04/2018 – BioCryst and Idera Special Meetings to Be Held on July 10; 02/04/2018 – RA Capital Management Opposes BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Proposed Merger with Idera Pharmaceuticals; 01/05/2018 – Idera Pharmaceuticals Increases Operational Efficiency of Global Oncology Program with Medidata Clinical Cloud; 02/04/2018 – Idera Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Statement In Connection With Pending Merger With BioCryst Pharmaceuticals; 24/05/2018 – IDRA, BMS PACT TO EVALUATE TLR-9 AGAINST IMO-2125 WITH YERVOY

Among 4 analysts covering Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Shake Shack had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Tuesday, February 26 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. See Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 3.00% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $71.36. About 497,724 shares traded. Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) has risen 4.90% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SHAK News: 03/05/2018 – SHAK: MOST NEW STORE OPENINGS WILL HAPPEN IN 2ND HALF OF YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Shake Shack Reaches 3-Year High as Sales Growth Stuns the Street; 03/05/2018 – SHAKE SHACK SEES FY COMP SALES 0% TO +1%; 03/05/2018 – Shake Shack Sees 2018 Same-Shack Sales Flat to Up 1%; 03/05/2018 – SHAK SEES TESTING SELF-ORDERING KIOSKS; 08/03/2018 Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – Shake Shack Sees 2018 Rev $446M-$450M; 03/05/2018 – Shake Shack 1Q EPS 13c; 03/05/2018 – SHAK SAW 4.2% DROP IN CUSTOMER TRAFFIC IN 1Q; 07/05/2018 – JP Morgan downgrades Shake Shack on valuation, cost structure

Shake Shack Inc. owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.65 billion. Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, crinkle-cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, shakes, wine, and other products. It has a 152.15 P/E ratio. As of December 28, 2016, it had 114 Shacks, including 64 domestic company-operated Shacks, 7 domestic licensed Shacks, and 43 international licensed Shacks.

