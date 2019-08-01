Identiv Inc. (INVE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Identiv Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) and Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Computer Peripherals. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Identiv Inc. 5 0.97 N/A -0.36 0.00 Key Tronic Corporation 6 0.11 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Identiv Inc. and Key Tronic Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Identiv Inc. 0.00% -33.2% -15.5% Key Tronic Corporation 0.00% -9.2% -4.5%

Volatility and Risk

Identiv Inc.’s current beta is 1.8 and it happens to be 80.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Key Tronic Corporation is 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Identiv Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Key Tronic Corporation is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Key Tronic Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Identiv Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Identiv Inc. and Key Tronic Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Identiv Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Key Tronic Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$9.5 is Identiv Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 99.58%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Identiv Inc. and Key Tronic Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.5% and 45.6%. 3.4% are Identiv Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.56% of Key Tronic Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Identiv Inc. -5.89% 7.13% 5.45% -21.94% 31.46% 39.86% Key Tronic Corporation -3.03% -0.73% -19.2% -24.34% -35.08% -3.72%

For the past year Identiv Inc. had bullish trend while Key Tronic Corporation had bearish trend.

Identiv, Inc. operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information worldwide. It operates through four segments: Premises (PACS), Identity, Credentials, and All Other. The PACS segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; Federal Identity, Credential and Access Management architecture, an access control system; and TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards. The Identity segment provides smart card readers, which include various contact, contactless, portable, and mobile smart card readers, as well as tokens and terminals to enable logical access, and security and identification applications, such as national ID, payment, e-health, and e-government. It also offers access cards and other devices related to its reader products. The Credentials segment provides NFC and radio frequency identification products, including inlays and inlay-based, and other cards; and labels, tags, and stickers, as well as other radio frequency and integrated circuits components for use in various applications, such as virtual reality, games, loyalty cards, mobile payment systems, transit and event ticketing, and brand authenticity from pharmaceuticals to consumer goods, hospital resource management, cold-chain management, and others. The All Other segment offers chip drives and digital media readers. Identiv, Inc. markets and sells its products through original equipment manufacturers, dealers, systems integrators, value added resellers, resellers, and Internet, as well as directly to end users. The company was formerly known as Identive Group, Inc. and changed its name to Identiv, Inc. in May 2014. Identiv, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.