Identiv, Inc. (INVE) EPS Estimated At $-0.02; Cannell Capital Has Lifted Its Health Ins Innovations (HIIQ) Stake

Analysts expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to report $-0.02 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 80.00% from last quarter’s $-0.1 EPS. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Identiv, Inc.’s analysts see -66.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.34% or $0.2201 during the last trading session, reaching $4.8499. About 6,774 shares traded. Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) has risen 31.46% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical INVE News: 07/03/2018 Corvus Integration Selects Identiv Smart Card Reader Board for Multi-Biometric Solution Used for Border Patrol; 08/03/2018 – IDENTIV INC INVE.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $74 MLN TO $78 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Corvus Integration Selects ldentiv Smart Card Reader Board for Multi-Biometric Solution Used for Border Patrol; 08/03/2018 – Identiv 4Q Rev $16.6M; 20/04/2018 – IDENTIV: SELLING STOCKHOLDERS IN PROSPECTUS MAY SELL 7.5M SHRS; 10/05/2018 – Identiv Sees FY18 Rev $74M-$78M; 10/04/2018 – Identiv to Showcase Hirsch and 3vr Product Lineup at ISC West 2018; 10/05/2018 – Identiv 1Q Rev $16.5M; 13/04/2018 – Identiv Group Dinner Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Apr. 16; 10/05/2018 – IDENTIV INC INVE.O – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $74 MLN AND $78 MLN

Cannell Capital Llc increased Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ) stake by 14.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cannell Capital Llc acquired 110,172 shares as Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ)’s stock declined 42.06%. The Cannell Capital Llc holds 888,008 shares with $23.82 million value, up from 777,836 last quarter. Health Ins Innovations Inc now has $343.08M valuation. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $24.63. About 174,507 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 19.69% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Net $4.15; 02/05/2018 – HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS: NO FINDINGS COMMUNICATED YET; 08/03/2018 Health Insurance Innovations at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR; 11/04/2018 – HCC SETTLEMENT HAS NO BEARING ON HIIQ INQUIRY: CAPITOL FORUM; 20/04/2018 – DJ Health Insurance Innovations Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIIQ); 17/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q EPS 33c; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Rev $290M-$300M; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthInsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 24/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 8.79% less from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsr Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.1% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 15,649 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 19,931 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon accumulated 58,240 shares. Trellus Management Co Lc has invested 3.09% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0% stake. Art Limited Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) or 16,915 shares. Capstone Invest Advisors Llc owns 60,000 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.07% or 41,913 shares in its portfolio. Rudman Errol M reported 104,608 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 5,769 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Monarch Asset Management Limited Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 11,185 shares.

Cannell Capital Llc decreased Innovative Indl Pptys Inc stake by 11,633 shares to 101,803 valued at $8.32M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) stake by 428,761 shares and now owns 1.27M shares. Arotech Corp (NASDAQ:ARTX) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Health Insurance Innovations had 14 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by First Analysis. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Canaccord Genuity maintained Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. Lake Street maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. The company was upgraded on Monday, March 18 by FBR Capital. Canaccord Genuity maintained Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.10 million activity. GABOS PAUL G bought $239,254 worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) on Wednesday, March 20. 48,926 shares valued at $1.97 million were sold by Hershberger Michael D on Friday, February 1. FICHTHORN JOHN bought 93,742 shares worth $2.75 million. Shares for $89,061 were bought by AVERY PAUL E. Another trade for 79,696 shares valued at $3.21 million was sold by Southwell Gavin.

Among 2 analysts covering Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Identiv had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) earned “Buy” rating by Northland Capital on Friday, March 8. The stock of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Northland Capital. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Maxim Group.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $169,549 activity. HUMPHREYS STEVEN also bought $49,660 worth of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) shares. Another trade for 4,166 shares valued at $20,089 was bought by KREMEN GARY.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold Identiv, Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 5.25 million shares or 2.94% more from 5.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 408,532 are held by Renaissance Technologies Ltd Com. Royal Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 1,635 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 0% or 3,913 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc owns 501,700 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE). Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 2,105 shares. 27,161 were accumulated by Northern Tru Corporation. Moreover, Hollencrest Capital has 0.03% invested in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE). Essex Mgmt Co Limited Co holds 0.41% or 545,279 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0% in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE). Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 455,421 shares. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE). First Eagle Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 1.85M shares. 283,224 are owned by Blackrock Incorporated. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,000 shares.

Identiv, Inc. operates as a security technology firm that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information worldwide. The company has market cap of $80.10 million. It operates through four divisions: Premises , Identity, Credentials, and All Other. It currently has negative earnings. The PACS segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow clients to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security activities across an organization; Federal Identity, Credential and Access Management architecture, an access control system; and TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards.