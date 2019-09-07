Identiv Inc. (INVE) and Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Comparing side by side

Identiv Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) and Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Computer Peripherals. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Identiv Inc. 5 0.96 N/A -0.26 0.00 Nano Dimension Ltd. 1 1.49 N/A -0.60 0.00

In table 1 we can see Identiv Inc. and Nano Dimension Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Identiv Inc. 0.00% -12.5% -6.1% Nano Dimension Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Identiv Inc. and Nano Dimension Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Identiv Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Nano Dimension Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Identiv Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 93.88% and an $9.5 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Identiv Inc. and Nano Dimension Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.6% and 9.54%. Insiders held roughly 3.5% of Identiv Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.36% of Nano Dimension Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Identiv Inc. -4.8% -10.53% -12.66% -14.54% -1.04% 32.22% Nano Dimension Ltd. -8% -16.85% -45% -62.11% -79.82% -63.82%

For the past year Identiv Inc. had bullish trend while Nano Dimension Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Identiv Inc. beats Nano Dimension Ltd.

Identiv, Inc. operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information worldwide. It operates through four segments: Premises (PACS), Identity, Credentials, and All Other. The PACS segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; Federal Identity, Credential and Access Management architecture, an access control system; and TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards. The Identity segment provides smart card readers, which include various contact, contactless, portable, and mobile smart card readers, as well as tokens and terminals to enable logical access, and security and identification applications, such as national ID, payment, e-health, and e-government. It also offers access cards and other devices related to its reader products. The Credentials segment provides NFC and radio frequency identification products, including inlays and inlay-based, and other cards; and labels, tags, and stickers, as well as other radio frequency and integrated circuits components for use in various applications, such as virtual reality, games, loyalty cards, mobile payment systems, transit and event ticketing, and brand authenticity from pharmaceuticals to consumer goods, hospital resource management, cold-chain management, and others. The All Other segment offers chip drives and digital media readers. Identiv, Inc. markets and sells its products through original equipment manufacturers, dealers, systems integrators, value added resellers, resellers, and Internet, as well as directly to end users. The company was formerly known as Identive Group, Inc. and changed its name to Identiv, Inc. in May 2014. Identiv, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiary, Nano Dimension Technologies Ltd., develops three-dimensional (3D) printed circuit board printers. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink. Nano Dimension Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.