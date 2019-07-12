Identiv, Inc. (INVE) Analysts See $-0.02 EPS; First Horizon National (FHN) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. First Horizon National had 5 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, January 22. The firm has “In-Line” rating by Evercore given on Friday, January 25. See First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to report $-0.02 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 80.00% from last quarter's $-0.1 EPS. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Identiv, Inc.'s analysts see -66.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.0365 during the last trading session, reaching $4.7565.

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.94. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 25.34% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.64 billion. The firm offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. It has a 8.82 P/E ratio. It also provides investment, financial planning, trust, asset management, and cash management services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here's Why I Think First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance" on July 02, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Among 2 analysts covering Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Identiv had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Northland Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Northland Capital on Friday, March 8. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy”.

Identiv, Inc. operates as a security technology firm that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information worldwide. The company has market cap of $78.55 million. It operates through four divisions: Premises , Identity, Credentials, and All Other. It currently has negative earnings. The PACS segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow clients to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security activities across an organization; Federal Identity, Credential and Access Management architecture, an access control system; and TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards.