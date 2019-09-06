IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 16 38.81 N/A -2.40 0.00

Demonstrates IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3%

Liquidity

13.9 and 13.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. Its rival Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.5% and 66.4%. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 19.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Summary

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.