IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.96
|0.00
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|16
|38.81
|N/A
|-2.40
|0.00
Demonstrates IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|0.00%
|-49%
|-35.3%
Liquidity
13.9 and 13.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. Its rival Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.5% and 66.4%. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 19.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|4.56%
|-25.94%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-36.46%
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|-4.73%
|-20.71%
|-41.45%
|-20.71%
|-21.72%
|-46.5%
For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.
Summary
IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
