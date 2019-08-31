IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is 13.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.9. The Current Ratio of rival Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is 18.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 18.6. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $22, while its potential upside is 137.07%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.5% and 98.6%. About 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.