IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

We will be comparing the differences between IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.96
|0.00
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|4
|-3147.04
|N/A
|-1.24
|0.00
Table 1 highlights IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is 13.9 while its Current Ratio is 13.9. Meanwhile, Mustang Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mustang Bio Inc.
Analyst Ratings
IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Mustang Bio Inc.’s potential upside is 79.95% and its consensus target price is $7.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 32.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares and 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares. About 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|4.56%
|-25.94%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-36.46%
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|-9.23%
|-16.67%
|-24.32%
|-10.56%
|-52.27%
|3.74%
For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Mustang Bio Inc. had bullish trend.
Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
