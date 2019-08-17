IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

We will be comparing the differences between IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3147.04 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 highlights IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is 13.9 while its Current Ratio is 13.9. Meanwhile, Mustang Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Mustang Bio Inc.’s potential upside is 79.95% and its consensus target price is $7.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares and 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares. About 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Mustang Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.