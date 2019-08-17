IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.96
|0.00
|Mesoblast Limited
|5
|28.89
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
Table 1 highlights IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mesoblast Limited
|0.00%
|-17.1%
|-13.1%
Liquidity
13.9 and 13.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. Its rival Mesoblast Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mesoblast Limited.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Mesoblast Limited are owned by institutional investors at 32.5% and 2.6% respectively. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 19.3%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|4.56%
|-25.94%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-36.46%
|Mesoblast Limited
|-2.83%
|1.98%
|-8.85%
|13.44%
|-27.26%
|25%
For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has -36.46% weaker performance while Mesoblast Limited has 25% stronger performance.
Summary
IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats Mesoblast Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.
