IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 28.89 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Liquidity

13.9 and 13.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. Its rival Mesoblast Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mesoblast Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Mesoblast Limited are owned by institutional investors at 32.5% and 2.6% respectively. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 19.3%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has -36.46% weaker performance while Mesoblast Limited has 25% stronger performance.

Summary

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats Mesoblast Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.