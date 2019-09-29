IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 3.42M -1.96 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 7 -0.12 30.03M -1.66 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 44,764,397.91% 0% 0% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 409,128,065.40% -51.7% -47%

Liquidity

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.9 while its Quick Ratio is 13.9. On the competitive side is, Kindred Biosciences Inc. which has a 9.1 Current Ratio and a 8.7 Quick Ratio. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 227.15% for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. with average target price of $30. Competitively Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $18, with potential upside of 159.37%. The information presented earlier suggests that IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than Kindred Biosciences Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 32.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.6% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 19.3%. Competitively, Kindred Biosciences Inc. has 5.87% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Summary

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.