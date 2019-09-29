IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|8
|0.00
|3.42M
|-1.96
|0.00
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|7
|-0.12
|30.03M
|-1.66
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|44,764,397.91%
|0%
|0%
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|409,128,065.40%
|-51.7%
|-47%
Liquidity
IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.9 while its Quick Ratio is 13.9. On the competitive side is, Kindred Biosciences Inc. which has a 9.1 Current Ratio and a 8.7 Quick Ratio. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kindred Biosciences Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 227.15% for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. with average target price of $30. Competitively Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $18, with potential upside of 159.37%. The information presented earlier suggests that IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than Kindred Biosciences Inc. as far as analyst opinion.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 32.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.6% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 19.3%. Competitively, Kindred Biosciences Inc. has 5.87% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|4.56%
|-25.94%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-36.46%
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|5.9%
|-18.81%
|-21.25%
|-30.76%
|-49.1%
|-37.72%
For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Kindred Biosciences Inc.
Summary
IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Kindred Biosciences Inc.
Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.
