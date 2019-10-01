IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 3.42M -1.96 0.00 Histogenics Corporation 13 0.00 1.39M 0.11 1.68

In table 1 we can see IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 44,415,584.42% 0% 0% Histogenics Corporation 10,474,281.49% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is 13.9 while its Current Ratio is 13.9. Meanwhile, Histogenics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Histogenics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Histogenics Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $30, while its potential upside is 218.81%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Histogenics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 32.5% and 13% respectively. 19.3% are IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6% are Histogenics Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has -36.46% weaker performance while Histogenics Corporation has 103.62% stronger performance.

Summary

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Histogenics Corporation.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.