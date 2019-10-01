IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|8
|0.00
|3.42M
|-1.96
|0.00
|Histogenics Corporation
|13
|0.00
|1.39M
|0.11
|1.68
In table 1 we can see IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|44,415,584.42%
|0%
|0%
|Histogenics Corporation
|10,474,281.49%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is 13.9 while its Current Ratio is 13.9. Meanwhile, Histogenics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Histogenics Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Histogenics Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Histogenics Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $30, while its potential upside is 218.81%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Histogenics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 32.5% and 13% respectively. 19.3% are IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6% are Histogenics Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|4.56%
|-25.94%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-36.46%
|Histogenics Corporation
|-8.54%
|-8.86%
|-4%
|30.43%
|-92.07%
|103.62%
For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has -36.46% weaker performance while Histogenics Corporation has 103.62% stronger performance.
Summary
IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Histogenics Corporation.
Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.