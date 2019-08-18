IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

We will be contrasting the differences between IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.9 and 13.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gossamer Bio Inc. are 19.8 and 19.8 respectively. Gossamer Bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.5% and 72.1%. About 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% are Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Gossamer Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.