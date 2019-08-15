IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.96
|0.00
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|11.40
|N/A
|-4.50
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-54.9%
|-44.4%
Liquidity
IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.9 while its Quick Ratio is 13.9. On the competitive side is, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. which has a 10.4 Current Ratio and a 10.4 Quick Ratio. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the consensus target price of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is $24, which is potential 318.85% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.5% and 82.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.9% are Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|4.56%
|-25.94%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-36.46%
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.58%
|-19.02%
|-53.29%
|-54.74%
|-66.02%
|-45.05%
For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
