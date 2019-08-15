IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 11.40 N/A -4.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Liquidity

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.9 while its Quick Ratio is 13.9. On the competitive side is, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. which has a 10.4 Current Ratio and a 10.4 Quick Ratio. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is $24, which is potential 318.85% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.5% and 82.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.9% are Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.