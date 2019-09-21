IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is 13.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.9. The Current Ratio of rival Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is 19 and its Quick Ratio is has 19. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 232.59% and an $30 average price target. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 average price target and a -20.08% potential downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.5% and 35.8%. Insiders owned roughly 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.3% are Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Eidos Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.