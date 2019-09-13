IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)

Since IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation 1 357.43 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has a 280.23% upside potential and a consensus price target of $30.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares and 16.1% of BioPharmX Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, BioPharmX Corporation has 1.64% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than BioPharmX Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats BioPharmX Corporation.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.