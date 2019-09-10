IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

As Biotechnology companies, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.96
|0.00
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|9
|12.94
|N/A
|-1.46
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.9 while its Quick Ratio is 13.9. On the competitive side is, Bicycle Therapeutics plc which has a 8.3 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Bicycle Therapeutics plc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
Competitively Bicycle Therapeutics plc has an average target price of $18.67, with potential upside of 164.45%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.5% and 22%. About 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|4.56%
|-25.94%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-36.46%
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|-1.77%
|-16.55%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-31.16%
For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. was more bearish than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.
Summary
Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.
