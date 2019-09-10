IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

As Biotechnology companies, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 12.94 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.9 while its Quick Ratio is 13.9. On the competitive side is, Bicycle Therapeutics plc which has a 8.3 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Bicycle Therapeutics plc has an average target price of $18.67, with potential upside of 164.45%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.5% and 22%. About 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. was more bearish than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.