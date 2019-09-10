IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8%

Liquidity

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.9 and 13.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 15.2 and 15.2 respectively. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $45, with potential upside of 40.49%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares and 66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 19.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has -36.46% weaker performance while Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 111.75% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.