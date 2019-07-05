IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA) Touches $8.30 Low on Jul, 5; Kitov Pharma LTD. – American Depositary Shares (KTOV) Sellers Increased By 7.89% Their Shorts

Kitov Pharma LTD. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:KTOV) had an increase of 7.89% in short interest. KTOV’s SI was 667,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.89% from 618,200 shares previously. With 574,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Kitov Pharma LTD. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:KTOV)’s short sellers to cover KTOV’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.0049 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9351. About 52,536 shares traded. Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) has declined 60.23% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.66% the S&P500.

The stock of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) reached all time low today, Jul, 5 and still has $7.72 target or 7.00% below today’s $8.30 share price. This indicates more downside for the $177.25 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $7.72 PT is reached, the company will be worth $12.41 million less. The stock decreased 3.71% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $8.3. About 55,617 shares traded. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Approves Karyopharm’s Blood Cancer Treatment, Grifols’ Immunodeficiency Drug; ESMO, ISTH Conferences In The Spotlight – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Ideaya Biosciences IPO: What You Need To Know – Benzinga” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc., an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company has market cap of $177.25 million. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s preclinical pipeline includes various synthetic lethality programs targeting MAT2A in tumor cells having MTAP gene deletions; Pol-theta in tumors with genetic mutations in homologous recombination deficiency, including BRCA mutations; PARG in tumors with genetic mutations in base excision repair; and WRN in high microsatellite instability tumors.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical firm in Israel. The company has market cap of $18.19 million. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

More notable recent Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Kitov Successfully Completes IND-enabling Studies to advance NT219 for the Treatment of Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck Cancers – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Kitov Pharmaceuticals News: KTOV Stock Up on Anti-Cancer Drug Findings – Nasdaq” published on January 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 01/16/2019: APTX, KTOV, STML, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on January 16, 2019. More interesting news about Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Kitov Receives Notice of Allowance for Additional US Patent Covering its Commercial Product Consensi – Nasdaq” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kitov Announces Key Milestone in FameWave Acquisition Tel Aviv Stock Exchange:KTOV.TA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 12, 2019.