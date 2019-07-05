IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA) Reaches $8.01 After 6.00% Down Move; Hugh Johnson Advisors Decreased First Republic Bank San Franci (FRC) Position By $858,600

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased First Republic Bank San Franci (FRC) stake by 11.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 8,586 shares as First Republic Bank San Franci (FRC)’s stock declined 0.97%. The Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc holds 67,782 shares with $6.81M value, down from 76,368 last quarter. First Republic Bank San Franci now has $16.52B valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $100.12. About 413,016 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston

The stock of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $8.01. About 65,847 shares traded. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $171.05M company. It was reported on Jul, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $7.53 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:IDYA worth $10.26 million less.

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on July, 12. They expect $1.27 EPS, up 5.83% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.2 per share. FRC’s profit will be $209.59M for 19.71 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.79% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. First Republic Bank had 11 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, January 8 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, April 2, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Bank of America downgraded First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) on Thursday, January 10 to “Neutral” rating.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased Select Sector Spdr Tr Technolo (XLK) stake by 31,721 shares to 75,206 valued at $5.57M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI) stake by 141,808 shares and now owns 227,091 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr Real Est was raised too.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc., an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company has market cap of $171.05 million. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s preclinical pipeline includes various synthetic lethality programs targeting MAT2A in tumor cells having MTAP gene deletions; Pol-theta in tumors with genetic mutations in homologous recombination deficiency, including BRCA mutations; PARG in tumors with genetic mutations in base excision repair; and WRN in high microsatellite instability tumors.

