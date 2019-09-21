IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 77.57 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is 13.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.9. The Current Ratio of rival Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 8.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.3. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 232.59% at a $30 consensus price target. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $2 consensus price target and a 54.44% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Vascular Biogenics Ltd., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has -36.46% weaker performance while Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 36.08% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.