IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 3.42M -1.96 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 31.02M -3.04 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 44,072,164.95% 0% 0% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 257,427,385.89% -127.1% -98.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. are 13.9 and 13.9. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 5.1 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $30, while its potential upside is 282.17%. Competitively Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $35, with potential upside of 257.14%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.5% and 79.9%. Insiders held roughly 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Stemline Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.