IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|8
|0.00
|3.42M
|-1.96
|0.00
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|0.00
|31.02M
|-3.04
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|44,072,164.95%
|0%
|0%
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|257,427,385.89%
|-127.1%
|-98.9%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. are 13.9 and 13.9. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 5.1 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $30, while its potential upside is 282.17%. Competitively Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $35, with potential upside of 257.14%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.5% and 79.9%. Insiders held roughly 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|4.56%
|-25.94%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-36.46%
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.12%
|-10.82%
|-11.65%
|24.02%
|-11.24%
|39.68%
For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Stemline Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.
