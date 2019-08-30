IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. are 13.9 and 13.9 respectively. Its competitor Sophiris Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 2. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Sophiris Bio Inc. is $4.83, which is potential 515.37% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares and 7.7% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares. Insiders owned 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has -36.46% weaker performance while Sophiris Bio Inc. has 19.28% stronger performance.

Summary

Sophiris Bio Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.