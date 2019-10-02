IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 3.42M -1.96 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 12 0.00 3.35M -0.98 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 44,072,164.95% 0% 0% Replimune Group Inc. 28,104,026.85% -31.4% -23.7%

Liquidity

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.9 and 13.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Replimune Group Inc. are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. Replimune Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 276.88% at a $30 average target price. Meanwhile, Replimune Group Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 62.73%. Based on the results delivered earlier, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Replimune Group Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares and 90.9% of Replimune Group Inc. shares. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 19.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.1% of Replimune Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Replimune Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats Replimune Group Inc.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.