IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Comparison side by side

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8%

Liquidity

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.9 and 13.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Provention Bio Inc. are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Provention Bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares and 6.3% of Provention Bio Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 7.2% are Provention Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Provention Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.