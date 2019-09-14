IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) Comparing side by side

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5%

Liquidity

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.9 and 13.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

The average target price of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is $30, with potential upside of 285.60%. Competitively the average target price of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is $3, which is potential 721.24% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.5% and 45.6%. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 19.3%. Competitively, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.