IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3366.83 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

13.9 and 13.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. Its rival Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$30 is IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 232.59%. Competitively the average target price of Mustang Bio Inc. is $7, which is potential 67.06% upside. The results provided earlier shows that IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Mustang Bio Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.5% and 7.1% respectively. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 19.3%. Competitively, Mustang Bio Inc. has 39.58% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Mustang Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Mustang Bio Inc.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.