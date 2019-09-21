IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.96
|0.00
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|4
|-3366.83
|N/A
|-1.24
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
13.9 and 13.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. Its rival Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mustang Bio Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
$30 is IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 232.59%. Competitively the average target price of Mustang Bio Inc. is $7, which is potential 67.06% upside. The results provided earlier shows that IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Mustang Bio Inc., based on analyst opinion.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.5% and 7.1% respectively. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 19.3%. Competitively, Mustang Bio Inc. has 39.58% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|4.56%
|-25.94%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-36.46%
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|-9.23%
|-16.67%
|-24.32%
|-10.56%
|-52.27%
|3.74%
For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Mustang Bio Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Mustang Bio Inc.
Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
