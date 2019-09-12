IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Comparison side by side

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 4 2.13 N/A -1.55 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is 13.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.9. The Current Ratio of rival Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.2. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 276.41% and an $30 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.5% and 79.4% respectively. 19.3% are IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.