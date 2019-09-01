IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6%

Liquidity

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.9 and 13.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Global Cord Blood Corporation are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 32.5% and 18.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).