IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Comparison side by side

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Genfit SA 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Genfit SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Genfit SA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Genfit SA Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Genfit SA has a consensus target price of $56.5, with potential upside of 242.01%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Genfit SA has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.5% and 0%. 19.3% are IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Genfit SA.

Summary

Genfit SA beats IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.