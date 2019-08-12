IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Comparison side by side

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.96
|0.00
|Genfit SA
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Genfit SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Genfit SA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Genfit SA
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Genfit SA Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Genfit SA
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively Genfit SA has a consensus target price of $56.5, with potential upside of 242.01%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Genfit SA has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.5% and 0%. 19.3% are IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|4.56%
|-25.94%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-36.46%
|Genfit SA
|-0.45%
|-12%
|-29.64%
|0%
|0%
|-20.97%
For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Genfit SA.
Summary
Genfit SA beats IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
