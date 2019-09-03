IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) Comparison side by side

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. are 13.9 and 13.9. Competitively, Forty Seven Inc. has 8.1 and 8.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Forty Seven Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares and 54.7% of Forty Seven Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Forty Seven Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats Forty Seven Inc.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.