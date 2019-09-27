IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 3.42M -1.96 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 13.93M -1.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 45,178,335.54% 0% 0% Dare Bioscience Inc. 1,729,360,645.56% -150.1% -130.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is 13.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.9. The Current Ratio of rival Dare Bioscience Inc. is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $30, and a 227.15% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 32.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 19.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Dare Bioscience Inc. had bullish trend.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.