IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 3.42M -1.96 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 9 4.16 41.20M -1.91 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 44,764,397.91% 0% 0% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 457,269,700.33% -73.6% -18.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is 13.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.9. The Current Ratio of rival CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has an average target price of $30, and a 227.15% upside potential. Meanwhile, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $21, while its potential upside is 172.73%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.5% and 84.7% respectively. Insiders held 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. was more bearish than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.