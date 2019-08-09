IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Comparing side by side

Both IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 136 125.36 N/A -11.36 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Liquidity

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.9 while its Quick Ratio is 13.9. On the competitive side is, bluebird bio Inc. which has a 9.3 Current Ratio and a 9.3 Quick Ratio. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to bluebird bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Meanwhile, bluebird bio Inc.’s consensus target price is $165.4, while its potential upside is 33.01%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.5% and 0%. Insiders held 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while bluebird bio Inc. had bullish trend.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.