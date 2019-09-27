IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Comparison side by side

Since IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 3.42M -1.96 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 42 0.00 43.70M -5.29 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 45,178,335.54% 0% 0% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 105,225,138.45% -201.4% -89.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. are 13.9 and 13.9. Competitively, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has 9.6 and 9.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s average price target is $30, while its potential upside is 227.15%. Competitively the average price target of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is $78.17, which is potential 88.27% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares and 80.7% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares. About 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.