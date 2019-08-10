IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Contrasting side by side

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.77 N/A -0.61 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Liquidity

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.9 and a Quick Ratio of 13.9. Competitively, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7.4 average price target and a 70.11% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 32.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 19.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has -36.46% weaker performance while BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 0.27% stronger performance.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.