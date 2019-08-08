IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AST) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AST), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 45,669 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AST)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.5% and 13.75% respectively. 19.3% are IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 40.53% of Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies in the fields of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company develops therapeutic products in the areas of neurology and oncology. Its clinical stage programs include AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of thoracic spinal cord injuries; and that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating cervical spinal cord injuries, as well as for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and white matter stroke. The company also develops immunotherapeutic programs, such as AST-VAC1, an autologous product candidate that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia; and AST-VAC2, which is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial, an allogeneic and cancer vaccine candidate designed to stimulate patient immune responses to telomerase. The company was formerly known as BioTime Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. in March 2013. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.