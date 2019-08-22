IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Comparing side by side

Both IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 3.53 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 highlights IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Agenus Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is 13.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.9. The Current Ratio of rival Agenus Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Agenus Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Agenus Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus target price and a 69.49% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Agenus Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.5% and 33.6% respectively. About 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 24.18% are Agenus Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has -36.46% weaker performance while Agenus Inc. has 1.26% stronger performance.

Summary

Agenus Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.