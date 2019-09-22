IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 459.71 N/A -1.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. are 13.9 and 13.9 respectively. Its competitor Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.2 and its Quick Ratio is 18.2. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s average price target is $30, while its potential upside is 232.59%. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 average price target and a 24.22% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.5% and 76% respectively. 19.3% are IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has -36.46% weaker performance while Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has 325.71% stronger performance.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.