IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

Table 1 highlights IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. are 13.9 and 13.9. Competitively, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has 10.9 and 10.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is $48, which is potential 1,986.96% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.5% and 61.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats Acer Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.