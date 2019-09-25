Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO)

As Application Software businesses, Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ideanomics Inc.
|2
|1.96
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
|Sonic Foundry Inc.
|1
|0.13
|N/A
|-0.89
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Ideanomics Inc. and Sonic Foundry Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ideanomics Inc.
|0.00%
|-7.6%
|-2.7%
|Sonic Foundry Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Ideanomics Inc. and Sonic Foundry Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.3% and 13.14% respectively. Insiders owned 48.02% of Ideanomics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 38.41% of Sonic Foundry Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ideanomics Inc.
|4.4%
|-26.64%
|33.8%
|62.39%
|-13.24%
|58.76%
|Sonic Foundry Inc.
|-8.18%
|13.48%
|3.59%
|42.25%
|-53.82%
|55.38%
For the past year Ideanomics Inc. has stronger performance than Sonic Foundry Inc.
Summary
Ideanomics Inc. beats Sonic Foundry Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
