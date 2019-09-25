Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO)

As Application Software businesses, Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics Inc. 2 1.96 N/A -0.12 0.00 Sonic Foundry Inc. 1 0.13 N/A -0.89 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ideanomics Inc. and Sonic Foundry Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7% Sonic Foundry Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ideanomics Inc. and Sonic Foundry Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.3% and 13.14% respectively. Insiders owned 48.02% of Ideanomics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 38.41% of Sonic Foundry Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ideanomics Inc. 4.4% -26.64% 33.8% 62.39% -13.24% 58.76% Sonic Foundry Inc. -8.18% 13.48% 3.59% 42.25% -53.82% 55.38%

For the past year Ideanomics Inc. has stronger performance than Sonic Foundry Inc.

Summary

Ideanomics Inc. beats Sonic Foundry Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.