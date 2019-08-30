Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)’s Financial Results Comparing With My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

As Application Software companies, Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) and My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics Inc. 2 2.09 N/A -0.12 0.00 My Size Inc. 1 525.95 N/A -0.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ideanomics Inc. and My Size Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7% My Size Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.3% of Ideanomics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of My Size Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 48.02% of Ideanomics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ideanomics Inc. 4.4% -26.64% 33.8% 62.39% -13.24% 58.76% My Size Inc. 21.87% -17.24% -22.98% -31.42% -33.46% -28.82%

For the past year Ideanomics Inc. has 58.76% stronger performance while My Size Inc. has -28.82% weaker performance.

Summary

My Size Inc. beats Ideanomics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables consumers to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their customers by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.