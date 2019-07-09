Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)’s Financial Results Comparing With MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Since Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) and MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics Inc. 2 1.28 N/A -0.35 0.00 MongoDB Inc. 123 28.49 N/A -1.92 0.00

Demonstrates Ideanomics Inc. and MongoDB Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ideanomics Inc. and MongoDB Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics Inc. 0.00% -65.5% -18% MongoDB Inc. 0.00% -47% -16%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ideanomics Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor MongoDB Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. MongoDB Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ideanomics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ideanomics Inc. and MongoDB Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MongoDB Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, MongoDB Inc.’s average target price is $139, while its potential downside is -11.87%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ideanomics Inc. and MongoDB Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.7% and 96% respectively. Insiders held 48.02% of Ideanomics Inc. shares. Comparatively, MongoDB Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ideanomics Inc. -0.59% -9.19% 42.37% -45.81% -43.05% 40.37% MongoDB Inc. 4.01% -4.39% 40.85% 83.56% 219.58% 65.32%

For the past year Ideanomics Inc. was less bullish than MongoDB Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors MongoDB Inc. beats Ideanomics Inc.

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. It offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud hosted database-as-a-service solution; Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB; and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service designed to simplify application development. The company also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.