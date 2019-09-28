Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics Inc. 2 0.00 65.49M -0.12 0.00 Intuit Inc. 275 2.52 250.79M 6.25 44.40

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics Inc. 3,940,433,213.00% -7.6% -2.7% Intuit Inc. 91,256,094.90% 53% 29.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.42 beta means Ideanomics Inc.’s volatility is 142.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Intuit Inc.’s 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.09 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ideanomics Inc. and Intuit Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intuit Inc. 0 4 4 2.50

On the other hand, Intuit Inc.’s potential upside is 11.19% and its average price target is $292.63.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ideanomics Inc. and Intuit Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.3% and 91.2% respectively. Insiders held 48.02% of Ideanomics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Intuit Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ideanomics Inc. 4.4% -26.64% 33.8% 62.39% -13.24% 58.76% Intuit Inc. -1.44% 4.96% 13.72% 29.52% 36.82% 40.87%

For the past year Ideanomics Inc. has stronger performance than Intuit Inc.

Summary

Intuit Inc. beats Ideanomics Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.