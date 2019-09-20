Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)’s Financial Results Comparing With FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Both Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) and FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics Inc. 2 2.18 N/A -0.12 0.00 FireEye Inc. 15 3.51 N/A -1.27 0.00

Demonstrates Ideanomics Inc. and FireEye Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ideanomics Inc. and FireEye Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7% FireEye Inc. 0.00% -38.2% -9.3%

Risk and Volatility

Ideanomics Inc.’s 2.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 142.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. FireEye Inc.’s 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.88 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ideanomics Inc. and FireEye Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FireEye Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Meanwhile, FireEye Inc.’s consensus target price is $16.33, while its potential upside is 16.56%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.3% of Ideanomics Inc. shares and 76.7% of FireEye Inc. shares. 48.02% are Ideanomics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3% of FireEye Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ideanomics Inc. 4.4% -26.64% 33.8% 62.39% -13.24% 58.76% FireEye Inc. -5.36% 0.74% -7.35% -14.82% -3.23% -7.46%

For the past year Ideanomics Inc. had bullish trend while FireEye Inc. had bearish trend.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.